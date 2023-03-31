KC, Hydel take Champs lead Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) and Hydel High have surged into the lead after the third day of action at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

KC will enter Friday’s fourth and penultimate day with a three-point lead after 15 finals, while Hydel are leading defending champions Edwin Allen by a point after 16 finals.

Reigning champions KC, which are pursuing their third title in four years and 34th overall, are on 124 points, followed by JC on 123, Calabar on 70, St Elizabeth Technical High School on 41 and St Jago High on 32.

KC took 32 points from the 400m finals to reel in JC, which dropped big points after failing to qualify for two of the three 4x100m relay finals.

Tahj-Marques White continued his brilliant season to hand KC their only victory in the 400 metres. Competing in his final year in Class Two, White powered home in 47.73 seconds to easily beat JC’s Omary Robinson (48.49) and Calabar’s Nickecoy Bramwell (48.88).

Before that moment, Calabar High’s Christopher Ellis scored an upset victory in Class Three to deny the KC pair of Jordan Rehedul and Eshanee Porter.

Ellis came with a well-timed run to reel in the KC duo, winning in a superb 50.49 seconds.

Rehedul finished second in 50.67 and Porter, third in 50.69 to hand KC 13 points.

Delano Kennedy of Edwin Allen wins the Boys’ Class 1 400m final.

KC secured nine points in the final event of the night – the Class One 400m final – as Edwin Allen High’s Delano Kennedy, the 2022 Carifta Games champion, scored a stunning victory to secure the boys’ title.

The brilliant 19-year-old stormed away off the top bend to win in a big personal best time of 45.27, well clear of JC’s Malique Smith Band, who clocked a personal best of 45.27 for second.

Jasauna Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical took third in 45.87 as all the podium finishers dipped under 46 seconds.

KC’s Amal Glasgow achieved a personal best time of 46.23 seconds for fourth, just ahead of his schoolmate Ugandan sprinter Emmanuel Rwotomiya.

Hydel’s Jody-Ann Daley wins the Girls’ Class 2 400m final.

In the Girls’ Championships, Hydel surged ahead after winning two of the three 400m finals on their way to taking 32 points.

Hydel will enter Friday with 98 points while Edwin Allen, which are seeking their ninth straight girls’ title and 10th overall, are on 97. Holmwood Technical (73.50), St Jago High (60) and Immaculate (44) complete the top five.

Natassia Fletcher started the Hydel show in the 400m by easily taking the Class Three title in 53.99. Excelsior High’s Breana Brown (55.58) and Rhodes Hall High’s Rhianna Lewis (56.15) finished second and third, respectively.

The Corey Bennett-coached Hydel made it two from two in the 400 metres when Jody-Ann Daley defended her favourite tag with an easy victory in Class Two. Daley stormed home in 53.61 seconds. Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery held on for second in 54.12 after trying to make all the running while Kitania Headley of St Catherine High finished third in 54.13.

Holmwood Technical’s Rickiann Russell wins the Girls’ Class 1 400m final.

Holmwood Technical captain Rickiann Russell added another jewel to her crown this season by winning the Girls’ Class One 400 title.

The 19-year-old Russell came charging down the back straight and had the lead coming out of the final turn. From that stage, there was no catching Russell, though, who maintained her relentless pace to charge through the finish line in a brilliant season-best 51.26 seconds.

The time though was under the long-standing meet record of 51.13 seconds set in 2006 by Sonita Sutherland, another Holmwood athlete.

Hydel High’s captain Oneika McAnnuff, who tried to steal the race, held on for second with 52.11 with Kacian Powell of Edwin Allen High completing the podium spot in 52.76.