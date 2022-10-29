KC into quarterfinals after 9-0 mauling of Jose Marti Loop Jamaica

Hot striker Dujuan Richards scored five times as defending champions Kingston College (KC) trounced Jose Marti High 9-0 in their second leg of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup second-round match on Saturday.

With the first leg drawn 0-0, KC wasted no time in gaining the upper hand in the return leg courtesy of Richards, also known as “Whisper”, who scored in the 2nd, 6th, 20th, 48th, and 90th minutes, taking his tally to 19 goals for the season.

Jaheem Johnson hit a double, netting in the 18th and 44th, while Ashanie Kennedy (41st) and Nashardo Gibbs (58th) completed the rout.

KC, the top seeded team in the Manning Cup, are now safely through to the quarterfinals where they will be paired with Mona High, Charlie Smith, and St George’s College in Group 1.

Meanwhile, Jamaica College edged Norman Manley 1-0 for a 6-0 aggregate win, and St Jago High clipped St Andrew Technical High 1-0 but crashed out on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Also going out, based on the away goal rule, is St Catherine High after they lost 1-2 to Wolmer’s Boys and the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Wolmer’s have advanced to the quarterfinal and are drawn in Group 2 alongside Jamaica College, Haile Selassie High, and St Andrew Technical High.