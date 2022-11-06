KC, JC, Mona, and STATHS kick off quarterfinals with victories Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Kingston College (KC), Jamaica College (JC), Mona High, and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) all registered victories as the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup quarterfinals kicked off on Saturday at two venues.

In the curtain-raiser at the Stadium East, KC whipped St George’s College 4-1 before Mona High trounced Charlie Smith High 4-0 in Group one action.

In Group two, JC trounced Wolmer’s Boys 4-1, and STATHS had a hard-fought 3-2 win over Haile Selassie High at the Richard Ashenheim Complex — the home of JC.

Nashordo Gibbs scored twice for KC, taking his tally to 12 goals. The industrious Teyshawn Mattis made it 3-0, and, of course, not to be outdone, the deadly Dujuan Richards made it 4-0 with his 20th goal of the season — the most in the competition.

Adrian Reid pulled one back for St George’s College from the penalty spot late on.

Both KC and Mona are on top of the group with three points, but Mona lead on goal difference.

JC moved to three points and lead Group two, also by a goal difference ahead STATHS.

The competition continues on Tuesday with two games at Stadium East. Haile Selassie will take on JC at 1pm before STATHS play Wolmer’s Boys at 3:15pm.

Then on Wednesday, Charlie Smith will play KC at 1pm before Mona and St George’s College battle at 3:15pm also at Stadium East.