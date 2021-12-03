KC remain perfect in Manning Cup, St Catherine eliminate Wolmer’s | Loop Jamaica

Many-time champions Kingston College (KC) extended their winning streak to four matches on matchday 13 of the 2021-2022 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup competition on Friday.

The North Street-based school, which won the last of their 15 Manning Cup titles in 2018, whipped Papine High 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at the Stadium East field to remain two points clear atop of the tight Group C race.

As a result of the victory KC, the only team with a perfect win record moved to a maximum of 12 points with another game remaining to complete their preliminary round schedule.

Mona High and St Catherine High also secured victories in the fight for the two automatic second-round spots.

St Catherine High carved out a 2-1 victory over Wolmer’s Boys in the second game at the Stadium East field while Mona High defeated Clan Carthy 4-0 at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College.

Both winners moved to 10 points each with Mona High in second place by virtue of a better goal difference. Mona High have, however, completed their schedule of matches and are in danger of dropping out of the automatic qualifying spots.

The qualifying spots will be decided on Monday when KC meet St Catherine High in a 3:00 pm clash on Monday at Prison Oval in Spanish Town.

Fourth-place Wolmer’s High (three points from four games) have been eliminated and will complete their schedule on Monday against bottom-placed Papine High, the only team in the group without a point.

At the end of the preliminary round, the top two teams from each of the three groups along with the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarter-finals, which is the second round.

Only Camperdown High from Group B have already secured a spot in the second round.

Meanwhile, William Knibb Memorial and former champions Cornwall College became the latest schools to qualify for the quarter-finals of the daCosta Cup competition following the final set of games in Group ‘A’.

William Knibb Memorial scored a 3-2 victory over Irwin High at Martha Brae to finish atop the group on 18 points from seven games, two ahead of second-place Cornwall College, which defeated Maldon High 3-0 at Irwin.

Herbert Morrison finished third on 13 points following a 1-1 draw with fifth-place St James High.

William Knibb and Cornwall College joined five other schools in the quarter-finals. They are Manning’s School and Frome Technical (Group B), Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical High (Group F) and Dinthill Technical (Group H).

MANNING CUP

Friday’s results

Group C

Mona 4 Clan Carthy 0

Kingston College 5 Papine 0

Wolmer’s 1 St Catherine 2

Saturday’s matches

Group A

Jamaica College vs Bridgeport at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

St George’s vs Charlie Smith at Jamaica College – 3:00 pm

Group B

STATHS vs Jonathan Grant at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

Camperdown vs Excelsior at Jamaica College – 12:00 pm

St Jago vs Tivoli at Prison Oval – 12:00 pm

Jose Marti vs Dunoon at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Friday’s results

Group A

Maldon 0 Cornwall College 3

St James High 1 Herbert Morrison Tech 1

Irwin High 2 William Knibb Memorial 3

Holland 3 Spot Valley 3

Group E

Lennon 0 Glenmuir 1

Clarendon College 5 Edwin Allen 3

Saturday’s matches

Group B

Rusea’s vs Green Pond at West Pow Park – 3:30 pm

Petersfield vs Godfrey Stewart at Landilo – 1:15 pm

Frome vs Mannings at Landilo – 3:30 pm

Group C

Lacovia vs STETHS at STETHS – 1:00 pm

B.B. Coke vs Munro at STETHS – 3:15 pm

Group D

Alston High vs deCarteret at Kirkvine – 3:30 pm

Holmwood Technical vs Belair at Manchester – 1:15 pm

Christiana vs Manchester High at Manchester – 3:30 pm

Group F

Foga Road vs Vere at Foga Road – 1:00 pm

Old Harbour vs Garvey Maceo at Foga Road – 3:15 pm

Group G

Seaforth vs Happy Grove at York Castle – 1:00 pm

Port Antonio vs St Thomas Tech at York Oval – 3:15 pm

Group H

Brown’s Town vs Ocho Rios at Drax Hall – 3:30 pm

McGrath High vs St Mary High at Drax Hall – 1:15 pm

York Castle vs Charlemont at Dinthill – 3:30 pm