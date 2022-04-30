KC strike gold in 4x400m at Penn relays, JC dominate 4×800 | Loop Jamaica

KC strike gold in 4x400m at Penn relays, JC dominate 4×800 | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
KC strike gold in 4x400m at Penn relays, JC dominate 4×800

Saturday Apr 30

1 hrs ago

Kingston College’s 4x400m relay team celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Championship of America race on the third and final day of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PHOTO: Anthony Foster).

Jamaican high schools closed out their participation at the 126th staging of the three-day Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in a blaze of glory with two gold medals.

Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College (JC) were responsible for those moments.

KC cruised to a relatively comfortable victory in the Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America.

The team featuring Amal Glasgow, Shaemar Uter, Emmanuel Rwotomiya, and Marcinho Rose completed the race in three minutes 09.52 seconds to earn the gold medal.

Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland took the silver medal in three minutes 11.90 seconds while St Jago High captured the bronze in three minutes 12.09 seconds.

The other Jamaican schools occupied the other four places.

Excelsior High (3:12.83), Edwin Allen (3:13.99), Jamaica College (3:14.37), and St Elizabeth Technical High School (3:15.65) finished fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

JC closed the show with a dominant victory in the Boys’ 4x800m Championship of America.

The quartet of Omarion Davis, Handal Roban, Kemarrio Bygrave and J’Voughnn Blake secured the gold in seven minutes 28.38 seconds.

Ridge High School (7:41.59) from New Jersey and West Springfield High School ( 7:45.14) from Virginia took the silver and bronze, respectively.

