KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation Loop Jamaica

Kingston College’s Nicardo Clarke has been suspended from the ongoing ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships after a confrontation with Calabar’s Khamani Gordon.

The decision was made two days after Clarke faded into fifth place in the Boys’ Class Two 100m final due to being impeded by Gordon. Immediately after the race, Clarke confronted Gordon and had to be restrained to avoid an ugly scene.

The race was won by Gordon’s teammate, Shaquane Gordon, with Tramaine Todd of St Elizabeth Technical finishing second and Dontae Watson of JC securing third place.

Clarke was disqualified based on World Athletics Competition rule 18.5, which grants the applicable referee the authority to warn or exclude from competition any athlete or relay team found guilty of acting in an unsporting or improper manner or violating certain Technical Rules.

The revised results show that both athletes were disqualified and lost the points they earned from the race, and Clarke was further thrown out of the championships.