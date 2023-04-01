KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Champs 2023: KC increase lead, Edwin Allen girls surge ahead

Behind the Feathers: Jess talks designing three costumes for two bands

Loop Lens: Xodus finds the remedy, again!

Sentencing ranges for charges on which ‘Clans’ gangsters convicted

Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson overcomes fall to win steeplechase

Joan Duncan Foundation hosts ‘Conversations for Greatness’ conference

KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation

From Central Village, St Catherine to St James jail cell on gun charge

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

St Andrew woman gone missing

Saturday Apr 01

22?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Nicardo Clarke being restrained

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kingston College’s Nicardo Clarke has been suspended from the ongoing ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships after a confrontation with Calabar’s Khamani Gordon.

The decision was made two days after Clarke faded into fifth place in the Boys’ Class Two 100m final due to being impeded by Gordon. Immediately after the race, Clarke confronted Gordon and had to be restrained to avoid an ugly scene.

The race was won by Gordon’s teammate, Shaquane Gordon, with Tramaine Todd of St Elizabeth Technical finishing second and Dontae Watson of JC securing third place.

Clarke was disqualified based on World Athletics Competition rule 18.5, which grants the applicable referee the authority to warn or exclude from competition any athlete or relay team found guilty of acting in an unsporting or improper manner or violating certain Technical Rules.

The revised results show that both athletes were disqualified and lost the points they earned from the race, and Clarke was further thrown out of the championships.

Related Articles

Sport

March 31, 2023 08:20 PM

Sport

March 28, 2023 02:48 AM

Sport

March 31, 2023 04:17 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Champs 2023: KC increase lead, Edwin Allen girls surge ahead

Carnival

Behind the Feathers: Jess talks designing three costumes for two bands

Carnival

Loop Lens: Xodus finds the remedy, again!

More From

Jamaica News

13-y-o burn victim returns to Jamaica after treatment in the US

See also

Adrianna Laing, the 13-year-old Westmoreland girl who was airlifted to the US for emergency medical care after being severely burnt in a house fire that claimed the lives of her brothers, returned to

Jamaica News

Mom appeals for help to save brave 7-y-o battling cancer

… doctors now recommending palliative care

Sport

KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation

Kingston College’s Nicardo Clarke has been suspended from the ongoing ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships after a confrontation with Calabar’s Khamani Gordon.
The decision wa

Sport

JC and Calabar out of Class 3 4x100m final at Champs, KC advance

Jamaica College (JC) failed to qualify for the final of the Boys’ Class Three 4x100m relay on day three of the five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadiu

Sport

Hydel’s Alana Reid sets national junior record at Champs

Alana Reid made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m at the five-day spectacle in under 11 seconds.
Reid, t

Sport

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

Hydel High’s Alana Reid has soared through to the final of the Girls’ Class One 200m final at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.
The 18-year-old 100m champion threw

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols