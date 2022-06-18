Keanan Dols to compete at FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols will make his second appearance at the FINA World Aquatic Championships as he is down to compete in the 19th edition, which opens on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

When he gets into action at the Danube Arena he will tie with Olympian Natasha Moodie (Melbourne 2007 and Rome 2009) and Michael Gunning (Budapest 2017 and South Korea 2019) for the third-most appearances for Jamaica at the global championships.

In 2019 in South Korea Dols competed in the 100-metre butterfly recording a time of 55.66.

He also competed in the 200-metre individual medley posting a time of 2:05.18, the fastest time done by a Jamaican at the global championships.

Dols, who also holds the national record in the medley race at 2:03.10, will again contest the event on Tuesday, June 21. He will swim 200-metre butterfly a day earlier.

Dols has a personal best in the butterfly of 2:00.03. The national record belongs to Gunning at 1:59.83.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate had a strong NCAA Division I season where he set a personal best in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:46.65. He will be looking for more personal bests in Europe in the 50-metre pool.