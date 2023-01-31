“Keep chasing after your dreams” – Letitia Wright encourages youths

Black Immigrant Daily News

Letitia Wright addressing children

Guyanese-born celebrity Letitia Wright today engaged students from various schools across the country where she spoke about the struggles she has faced in her journey to success as she encouraged the star-struck audience of young people to never give up on their dreams.

Wright, famously known for her role in the Black Panther movie franchise, returned to her homeland on Friday night.

Today, she attended a special programme in her honour hosted at the Queen’s College auditorium where she witnessed a cultural programme and interacted with a number of students.

In delivering remarks to the crowd, Wright reminded that it is important for young people to never feel inadequate.

“God made us all equal and with the opportunity to thrive,” she expressed.

“Whatever it is you wanna do…go after it…put 110% into it!”

Wright revealed that she faced several hurdles in her journey to success, with many people telling her that she could never make it. In this regard, she reminded the youths that anything is possible with hard work.

“I just want to encourage anyone that feels unseen, not heard, not loved …I wanna encourage any child her that just wished someone would see them…you are wonderfully made, you have purpose in this life, I want to encourage you as you journey through life, it’s not going to be easy.”

“Keep chasing after your dreams.”

Wright was born in Guyana and migrated to the United Kingdom at the age of 8.

“I am the daughter of this soil, I am Guyanese, I am so proud to be Guyanese,” Wright told the crowd.

Wright co-starred in the 2018 film Black Panther, playing the role of Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister and princess of Wakanda.

She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, which was released two months later.

Wright then returned as Shuri for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which depicts Shuri becoming the new Black Panther following the death of T’Challa. This film marked her first leading role.

Wright had also appeared alongside Donald Glover and Rihanna in Guava Island, a short musical film released by Amazon Studios.

NewsAmericasNow.com