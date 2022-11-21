Keep kids healthy, laughing with carrot bacon recipe, more Loop Jamaica

Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables.

Her tips are in her new cookbook, Dictator Lunches, including one for carrot bacon.

Because a classic BLT is so hard to beat, she didn’t want to try to replicate one with any kind of processed, plant-based alternative.

Instead, she made her own version with carrots. She doesn’t normally use mayo, so instead adds fresh avocado, a dash of salt and some good olive oil.

The carrot bacon is part of a spring meal that Mollen serves with watermelon radish, cucumber, and carrot flower garden, raspberry parfait bites, daisy eggs and dye-free M&Ms, which can be bought at a health food store and online.

Breakfast options for carrot bacon along with watermelon radish and eggs in the shape of flowers and raspberry parfait bites from the book “Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of Children” by Jenny Mollen. (Photo: Lauren Volo/Harvest via AP)

Carrot Bacon

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 carrots

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

1 1/2 tsps coconut aminos or soy sauce

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 400?F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2 Thinly slice the carrots using a mandolin.

3 In a shallow dish, mix the maple syrup, coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the carrot slices and stir to coat.