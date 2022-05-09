Keith Duncan and Donna Duncan-Scott honoured by AFJ | Loop Jamaica

Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO and Donna Duncan-Scott, executive director of culture and human development at JMMB Group, were recently recognised by the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) with the International Achievement Award and International Humanitarian Award, respectively, during its comeback Jamaica Charity Gala, held at the Perez Art Museum (PAMM) in Miami.

Ambassador Glen Holden, former United States Ambassador to Jamaica and experienced businessman, was also recognised by the AFJ with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Holden is considered one of the leading innovators and agents of change in the life insurance industry and serves as president emeritus of the AFJ.

The honourees are nominated by the AFJ Board of Directors to highlight their success and contribution to Jamaica’s development.

Duncan, in addition to leading the regional financial entity, JMMB Group, is the co-chair of the Economic Programme and Oversight Committee (EPOC) and President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

He has demonstrated a deep commitment to his country and has been instrumental in providing service as chairman of the National Youth Service (NYS) from 2003 to 2009. Duncan is also a founding member of the Youth Upliftment through Employment (YUTE) Programme, in Jamaica.

Donna Duncan-Scott (second right), executive director of culture & human development at JMMB Group shares in a photo op with (from left) emcees, Bobeth Yates and Steve Higgins and Caron Chung, executive director of AFJ during the recent American Friends of Jamaica Awards ceremony where Donna received the Humanitarian Award.

His twin sister, Donna Duncan-Scott, who is a ‘people development champion,’ has passionately built and maintained the love-based culture, which supports the JMMB Group’s competitive advantage.

As principled leader, she works with the Culture and Human Development Team (CHDT) in creating and implementing the people-operating frameworks, people policies, processes and practices that develop and maintain its unique culture. She has extended a love-based leadership to the community, through her co-conceptualization of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation’s Conversations for Greatness (CFG) programme. This transformational programme is designed to impact education stakeholders in Jamaica; through mindset-change, leadership, self-empowerment and coaching.

The annual gala is an opportunity for the diaspora community, supporters and friends to give back to Jamaicans in the areas of education, healthcare and economic development.

The event also showcases the AFJ’s work in Jamaica and is a time to celebrate the achievements of the awardees. To date, the AFJ has dispersed over U$16 million to worthwhile programmes across Jamaica.

Founded in 1982, the AFJ is a charitable organisation built on the principles of service and philanthropy; and is established to render assistance in the areas of education, healthcare and economic development. The organisation works in a collaborative effort with Jamaican organisations and stakeholders, to bring about change in the lives of Jamaicans in need. Working with its partners, the AFJ assists in providing shelter to the homeless, education to inner-city youth and healthcare to those in need.

Previous AFJ International Humanitarian Award recipients, who were present at the Jamaica Charity Gala, include Richard Byles, former president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, and Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon of Mustard Seed Communities, among other noteworthy Jamaicans.