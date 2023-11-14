Kelli-Dawn Hamilton appointed CEO of JSEZA Loop Jamaica

Kelli-Dawn Hamilton is the new CEO of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).

Hamilton, who assumed office on October 26, will lead the entity into its next phase of growth and development. She served as the authority’s most recent interim CEO.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, in his congratulatory statement, said that Hamilton will “bring significant experience to the role”.

He noted that she has an acute sense of leadership that will propel Jamaica’s export agenda and attract foreign investments to support the country’s economic growth.

Chairman of the authority, Christopher Levy, expressed his confidence in the new CEO, stating that “we are thrilled to welcome Hamilton back to the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority”.

“Her proven leadership and strategic insights will undoubtedly accelerate our growth trajectory and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” he noted.

Hamilton said she is happy to be rejoining the JSEZA family and looks forward to leveraging the company’s strong foundation and talented workforce to drive innovation and sustainable growth for Jamaica’s special economic zones.

“Together, we will continue to create and build upon the company’s legacy of excellence and reinforce our position as a strategic hub for trade and commerce in the Caribbean region,” she said.

Hamilton has a proven track record and expertise in trade policy, communications and business development and brings to the table a wealth of experience in business advocacy and client relationships, having previously served in various technical and leadership roles at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), First Global Bank and the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

Her strategic vision, strong leadership abilities, and extensive industry knowledge make her an ideal fit to steer the JSEZA towards continued success and global expansion.

Hamilton holds a Master of Science Degree in Comparative Politics and Political Theory from the University of the West Indies, Mona, and has demonstrated her commitment to excellence and leadership throughout her career.

The JSEZA is an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce charged with driving economic growth through the establishment of special economic zones.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has been at the forefront of foreign and local direct investment attraction within Jamaica’s special economic zone regime.