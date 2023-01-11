Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for start of 2023 County Championship Loop Jamaica

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach will be returning to Surrey for the first six games of the LV=Insurance County Championship season.

The 34-year-old Roach will join the club for a third season after successful spells in 2021 and the title-winning 2022 season.

He has so far taken 47 wickets for Surrey at 23.57, including best figures of 8 for 40 against Hampshire in 2021.

The Barbadian played an important role in Surrey’s title triumph last year, taking 25 wickets in seven matches including a second-innings five-for against Warwickshire at the Kia Oval in July, to set up a six-wicket victory.

Roach, who last year became the sixth West Indian to reach 250 Test wickets, will join up with the squad ahead of Surrey’s first fixture, away at Emirates Old Trafford against Lancashire, and his first game back at The Oval will be against Hampshire from April 13-16.

He will also be available for the trips to Edgbaston and Chelmsford before finishing his spell with two home derbies against Middlesex (May 11-14) and Kent (May 18-21).

“I enjoy playing for Surrey and winning the title last year was incredible to be a part of,” Roach said. “It’s such a talented and exciting group of players and I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch representing the club.”

Gareth Batty, head coach at Surrey, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Kemar back to Surrey. He brings great ability and work ethic, and his experience plays an important role in the dressing room. “Kemar has already shown what he can do in his time at the club so far and we’re excited to have him joining us again this year.”