Kendrick Lamar Released Surprised Song Amid Nicki Minaj Rant

Kendrick Lamar is letting his music do all the talking following an online debate this week after he was announced as the Super Bowl LIX headliner.

The Los Angeles rapper is still riding the waves from his lyrical battle with Drake earlier this year with a lot of hip hop fans naming him the winner of the back-and-forth thanks in part to his vicious diss track “Not Like Us.” In the meantime, Drake has been keeping a relatively low profile since that feud and hasn’t released any new music since then.

Kendrick Lamar returned to the headlines this week when news broke that he is the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans next year. Rappers and hip-hop fans immediately levied criticism on Jay-Z and his team for not selecting Lil Wayne as the headliner of the Super Bowl in his hometown. K.Dot also received some of the blowback, but most folks, including Nicki Minaj, were particularly upset and wanted to know why Weezy was snubbed.

“You can love & respect Kendrick and still love & respect Wayne,” Nicki wrote on X. “Even Kendrick loves & respects Wayne. Every real rapper loves & respects Wayne. #GagCityDC TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT!!!!! The whole DMV AREA I’ll see yall soon. We will have a beautiful, magical, successful show.”

Stream Kendrick Lamar new song (September 11, 2024)

On Wednesday, Kendrick Lamar decided to break his silence around the fiasco online by releasing a new song on his Instagram page. He didn’t share a title for the single, but he clearly had some things to get off his chest. For this track, K.Dot went a little less direct in addressing specific rappers, but some fans were quick to dissect some of the lyrics and suggest they were seemingly directed towards Nicki Minaj.

Nevertheless, Nicki wasn’t the only rapper who spoke passionately about the Super Bowl gig. Master P, Juvenile, Mase, Cam’ron, Birdman, and more artists also questioned why Wayne was not given the Halftime Show performance.

Lamar also used a photo of a black Nike Airforce 1 sneaker as the artwork for the song, but its meaning is not yet known.

