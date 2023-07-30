Kenroy Kerr assumes role of Dolla Financial interim CEO Loop Jamaica

Kenroy Kerr, Dolla Financial Services’ Deputy CEO, has stepped into the role of interim CEO of the microlending outfit following the resignation of Kadeen Mairs.

Effective last Friday, Mairs officially went on garden leave, leaving behind a business with a track record of remarkable growth.

The board expressed gratitude to Mairs for his invaluable contributions and wished him success in his future endeavours.

As Dolla Financial Services enters this next phase of its growth path, the company reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong relationships with its stakeholders, including investors, clients, and partners.

The company highlighted that Kerr brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and exceeding expectations through strategic leadership and practical execution.

As chief operating officer since April 2022, Kerr has demonstrated his ability to align the organisation’s vision with strategic objectives, fostering an inclusive culture to increase employee engagement and productivity, Dolla Financial said in a release.

Before joining Dolla Financial, Kerr served as the chief officer of sales for Scotia/ATL Finance at the Bank of Nova Scotia, where he spearheaded a successful pilot project that significantly increased car loan sales for the bank.

He also managed the day-to-day operations at ATL Finance, a unit powered by Scotiabank, showcasing his ability to lead and drive results in a fast-paced environment.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialisation in organisational development from Aston University in Birmingham, England. Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Honours) from Montego Bay Community College, where he cultivated a strong foundation in business principles. With his achievements, Kerr is equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead Dolla Financial into the next phase of its expansion, the company said.

His tenure with the company also includes extensive experience as Head of Credit & Risk, where he successfully managed underwriting and monitored key metrics, resulting in streamlined efficiencies and improved financial performance.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Acting CEO at Dolla Financial Services,” said Kerr. “I am committed to upholding the values and principles that have driven our success thus far and to further expanding the company’s presence in the microfinance sector. Our team remains dedicated to providing top-notch financial services to our valued customers.”

Dolla Financial Services is a fast-growing microfinance operation based in Jamaica and Guyana.