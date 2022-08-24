Kerber announces pregnancy and withdraws from US Open Loop Jamaica

Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will miss the US Open as “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.”

The former world number one on Wednesday revealed she will not be around on the WTA Tour “for a while”, as she is expecting her first child.

Kerber, 34, says she is “nervous and excited” by the “new path” she is heading in.

The German posted on Instagram: “I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.

“For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you.

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world… the @usopen have a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support – it means everything to me “

Kerber’s announcement came just five days before the US Open gets under way at Flushing Meadows.

The left-hander was crowned champion in New York six years ago after also winning the Australian Open in 2016 and she went on to take the Wimbledon title in 2018.