Keri Hilson claps back at hater while enjoying vacation in Antigua

American R&B singer, songwriter and actress, Keri Hilson, had to check a hater on social media while giving her fans some insight into her luxury birthday getaway in Antigua and Barbuda.

Hilson, who celebrated her milestone 40th birthday last week, posted a cute video of herself lounging in a hot pink bikini over the clear-blue waters that surround the bungalows at the Royalton resort.

Fans gushed at the video complementing the “Pretty Girl Rock” on how great she looks.

But one internet troll decided to bash Hilson.

“A BBL would do you some justice,” the man wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Hilson responded saying: “I’m sure it would but hey…like what you like.

This is actually the worst it’s ever looked but I love myself & adore my body at any weight.

Also, if you think your opinion would change any of that let me inform you: I’m so good if you never looked my way.”

The Brazilian butt lift or BBL is one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries with several dozen women dying each year while receiving the procedures from doctors, who in most cases are untrained.

In a recent case, an American woman died after receiving the procedure in the Dominican Republic. Hilson isn’t letting the bad vibes from one hater ruin her island getaway as she has posted more videos of herself enjoying the sea and sun while clad in brightly coloured swimsuits.

SOURCE: LOOP News

