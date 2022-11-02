Kerrica Hill, Jaydon Hibbert among Rising Star nominees Loop Jamaica

Two Jamaican athletes — Kerrica Hill and Jaydon Hibbert — have been shortlisted by World Athletics for the 2022 Women’s and Men’s Rising Star Award, respectively, which will recognise the year’s best Under-20 athlete at the its Awards in December.

Hill, a former Hydel High standout, is among the five female athletes nominated for the prestigious award.

She won the 100m hurdles title at the World Under-20 championships in Cali, Colombia in August in a time of 12.77 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Hill was also part of Jamaica’s 4x100m team that won gold in a new U-20 record of 42.59 seconds. The quartet was rounded out by Serena Cole and twin sisters Tina and Tia Clayton.

Hill, who turned pro earlier this year, is now a member of the Elite Performance Track Club.

The other nominees on the women’s side are:

Jackline Chepkoech, Kenya

Commonwealth 3000m steeplechase championKenyan 3000m steeplechase championBrussels Diamond League winner

Faith Cherotich, Kenya

World U20 3000m steeplechase championKenyan World U20 Championships Trials championDiamond League Final third place

Mine De Klerk, South Africa

World U20 shot put championWorld U20 discus throw bronze medallistSeven of the world’s top 10 U20 shot put performances

Adriana Vilagos, Serbia

World U20 javelin throw championEuropean javelin throw silver medallistWorld’s 11 best U20 performances of the year

On the men’s side, Hibbert, a former Kingston College star, made the shortlist of five after winning the World U-20 triple jump title in Cali, Colombia. He had the world’s six best U20 performances of the year and is the Jamaican triple jump champion.

Hibbert is second on the U-18 all-time list and the equal eighth-best U-20 triple jumper of all time.

The men’s shortlist is rounded out by:

Anthony Ammirati, France

World U20 pole vault championWorld’s six best U20 performances of the yearFrench Championships bronze medallist

Erriyon Knighton, USA

World Championships 200m bronze medallistBrussels Diamond League winnerWorld U20 200m record

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana OTSWANA

World U20 100m championWorld U20 200m silver medallistWorld U20 100m record

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, KENYA

World Championships 800m fourth placeRabat Diamond League winnerWorld’s fastest U20 time

World Athletics said the nominations reflect the many standout performances that the sport has witnessed this year at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.