Kerrica Hill makes history with consecutive U20 hurdles titles

Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill defended her 100m hurdles title when she struck gold at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru on Friday.

She first won the title in Cali, Colombia in 2022.

This marks her fourth gold medal at the World Under-20 Championships, following wins in the 4x100m relay in 2021 and the 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay in 2022.

The overwhelming favourite won in a brisk 12.99 seconds and created history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back 100m hurdles titles.

Two other Jamaicans, Ackera Nugent in 2021 and Gillian Russell in 1992 have won the event.

Kerrica Hill via World Athletics

Hill entered the championships as the world leader; she was one of two women to have gone under 13 seconds this year, the other being her teammate Habiba Harris who did not make the final. Hill led from start to finish.

The silver went to Mia Wild of Croatia in 13.15 seconds with the bronze going to Delta Amidzovski of Australia in 13.24 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 110m hurdles final, Jamaica’s representative Richard Hall finished sixth in 13.46 seconds.

The American pair of Ja’Kobe Tharp in 13.05 seconds and Andre Korbmacher in 13.14 seconds took gold and silver respectively.

China’s Yuanjiang Chen claimed the bronze in 13.21 seconds. In

Jamaica has now won two gold medals at these championships; Alana Reid took the women’s 100m title in 11.17 seconds on Wednesday.