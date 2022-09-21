Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox Loop Jamaica

Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox
Business
Shamille Scott

Young People in Business: Kerry-Ann Aiken

Entrepreneurship has been on the cards for Kerry-Ann Aiken from day one.

For Aiken, it was only natural for her to operate a business, having seen both parents run their own.

She currently operates KW Bloombox, a gift shop based at the Progressive Shopping Centre on Barbican Road in Kingston.

The welcoming, sizeable storefront boasts local and imported items, plants and floral arrangments, giving customers a large pool of gift options.

Aiken first operated the business from a third bedroom in her home before officially opening a storefront in December 2020.

She later found a larger space to meet the demands of her growing customer base, which includes corporate clients.

Watch the video by Richard Baker for details of Aiken’s business story.

