Key, tTech, iCreate make big gains but still flat year-to-date Loop Jamaica

Key Insurance, tTech Ltd and iCreate led gains during Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Key gained 21 per cent to $3.38 followed by tTech up 13 per cent to $2.39 and iCreate up 12 per cent to $1.27.

These small stocks made big gains on Monday but are still flat or underwater year-to-date.

Key Insurance is just 2.4 per cent year-to-date even after factoring in the day’s climb. tTech is down 0.4 per cent year to date and iCreate is down 28 per cent year to date.

The declines reflect the wider challenging economic climate.

Looking at the top declining stocks on Monday, there was also heavy movement. Caribbean Flavours & Fragrances declined 25 per cent to $1.26 followed by Blue Power Group down 15 per cent to $2.07 and Cargo Handlers down 14 per cent to $16.66.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 633.59 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 347,152.65 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,095,857 valued at $84,071,676.34.

The JSE Main Index declined by 279.16 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 335,318.38 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,529,184 valued at $38,472,860.23.

The Junior Market Index declined by 40.76 points (1.08 per cent) to close at 3,744.57 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,566,673 valued at $45,598,816.11.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.84 points (1.61 per cent) to close at 234.33 points and the volume traded amounted to 144,256 valued at $3,921.80.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 112 stocks of which 42 advanced, 50 declined and 20 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 20,095,857 units valued at $84,071,676.34.

Wigton Windfarm, TransJamaican Highway and Stationery and Office Supplies were the volume leaders.