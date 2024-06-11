Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Rapper Enchanting’s Death

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of rapper Gucci Mane has jumped to his defence after news of rapper Enchanting’s death surfaced amid speculations that his label might be “cursed”.

A rapper from Texas, Enchanting, 26, passed away on Tuesday after a brief hospitalization. Her family first revealed that she was in the ICU fighting for her life on Monday night. It’s unclear the reason she was in hospital or whether she was sick previously.

Despite conflicting reports and some hopeful reassurances from family members, Enchanting passed away on Tuesday morning. Among those who mourned the rapper was her boyfriend, who revealed that she was taken off of life support.

“They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us,” her boyfriend Lilcj Kasino wrote.

He added, “I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You; you Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called. I’ll Never Forget You Kept It Solid Through your whole Career; It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You F**ked The Gang Up With This One.”

Enchanting was a former signee of Gucci Mane’s 1017 label. The “Point In My Life” rapper also reacted to her death.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone miss you Chant,” Gucci wrote.

As news of her death spread, many social media users started questioning the number of rappers signed to 1017 who have either died or ended up in jail.

However, Gucci’s wife, Keyshia, defended her husband.

“Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this! Chant we love you baby girl! RIH,” Keyshia wrote in a comment response to a post by Gucci Mane.

