KFC announces price reductions for popular meals Loop Jamaica

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), which operates KFC locally, has announced a price cut on some of the fast food outlet’s most popular meals.

In a statement Friday on its social media pages, ROJ said the prices of its Big Deal, Meal Deal, and Chicken Boxes have been reduced.

However, there are no price cuts for Zingers, Hot Wings, Popcorn Chicken or Krispers meals.

ROJ did not say what the price cuts will be but stated that it follows the price cut recently announced by its suppliers Jamaica Broilers.

“Although this price cut from Jamaica broilers was minimal, we welcome this reduction as a step in the right direction, and we look forward to more reductions as the global market continues to stabilize,” ROJ said.

It added that it will “continue to monitor the local and global supply developments and will continue sharing benefits of supplier price cuts with our customers”.

KFC stated that it was proud to provide relief to its customers, especially at a time when inflation has become a worrisome issue.

Jamaicans have complained that KFC had sharply increased the prices of its products since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stating that they had cut back on the number of meals they purchase.

With the price cut announced by Jamaica Broilers being $12.50 per kilo, it is not known how significant the price cuts from KFC will be.