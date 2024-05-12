KFC joins Rousseau Primary’s Read Across Jamaica Day in PJs Loop Jamaica

Quick-service restaurant leader KFC Jamaica reinforced their commitment to enhancing student literacy through an engaging reading session at the Rousseau Primary School on May 7, for Read Across Jamaica Day.

Read Across Jamaica Day is hosted annually in the month of May to inspire students by sparking their curiosity and developing their reading, listening and comprehension skills.

Representing KFC Jamaica, Restaurants of Jamaica Brand Manager Andrei Roper engaged the students with childhood classics such as ‘The Illustrated Anansi’ and ‘A Dog Named Opposite’ with the grade three students. Throughout the reading, students eagerly participated in the trivia segment to win gift vouchers from the man they affectionately called “Mr. KFC.”

Restaurants of Jamaica Brand Manager, Andrei Roper (right) rewards grade 3 student, Rickeelia Beckford (left) with a meal voucher for her participation in their trivia session.

Roper expressed his excitement about participating in the day’s activities, stating, “Restaurants of Jamaica is extremely honoured to join the Rousseau Primary School for Read Across Jamaica Day. We are always excited to interact with the children and play an integral role in their development. Student literacy is of the utmost importance to us at KFC.”

KFC remains committed to enhancing literacy among Jamaican youth, building interest in reading, and promoting higher education. Roper added, “Through initiatives such as Read Across Jamaica Day, we hope that our children will continue to embrace education as the primary path to personal development and the fulfillment of their goals.”

Taniesha Morris, a grade three teacher at the Rousseau Primary School, expressed her gratitude to KFC, stating, “At Rousseau Primary, we strive to show the students that reading is vital, and they were elated that someone from a brand they love so much could read with them today. The students were excited to be a part of the activities, especially to win gift vouchers and engage with ‘Mr KFC’—I know they felt like a big deal. I am thankful for the support of KFC, and we are looking forward to having them visit Rousseau Primary next year, and the year after that for our Read Across Jamaica Day activities.”