KFC, Pizza Hut recruiting 800 new workers in aggressive campaign | Loop Jamaica

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), the company that runs the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants on the island, says it is offering the best pay package in its sector in its effort to recruit 800 new team members to join its staff.

The company held a recruitment fair at six locations on Saturday (May 21) to fill vacancies at its 55 locations — 40 KFC and 15 Pizza Hut — throughout Jamaica.

ROJ Managing Director Mark Myers expressed confidence that its package is the most attractive in the quick-service restaurant industry locally and can compete well against the business process outsourcing (BPO) and security sectors.

“I don’t want to get to any specifics on numbers, I prefer that to be dealt with in confidence with our team members, but I will say that after a significant preview process in which we looked at what’s happening in the marketplace, inflation and demands on individuals, we have come up with a package which, as far as I understand it, is the best in the quick-service industry,” Myers told Loop News on Saturday.

KFC’s compensation, he added: “Is much more competitive with the likes of the call centres and security guards, which are typically two areas that we compete with for team members.”

File photo shows ROJ team members at the January 2021 opening of a Pizza Hut location in Harbour View, St Andrew.

Myers also disclosed that the company had relaxed some of its rules to make KFC and Pizza Hut a more accommodating and fun place to work to further reduce the turnover rate of workers.

“We’re making lots of changes for our team members to fit in and to make it more fun to come to work. We are allowing tattoos as long as they are not offensive, and we allow the ladies to wear their fancy hairstyles as long as they can fit under a cap as per the standards of the Ministry of Health”, Myers said.

According to Myers, from a global standards perspective, ROJ is below the 50 per cent annualized turnover of staff, which he reckons is “very good”.

“Globally the turnover in the quick-service industry is in the hundreds of per cent annualized”, Myers said. “But we still feel our turnover is too high”.

The ROJ boss listed dependability and a positive attitude as the two most important attributes of a KFC or Pizza Hut team member.

“You have to have the right attitude, be hardworking and dependable – someone that we can be committed to and someone who can be committed to us and our customers”, he said.

File photo shows ROJ Managing Director Mark Myers (centre); Tina Myers Matalon (left), Marketing Director and ROJ director Michelle Myers Mayne (right) outside KFC Old Hope Road during KFC’s 45th-anniversary celebrations in June 2020.

The 800 new team members will take staff numbers up to its full complement of 2000 islandwide. Vacancies are being filled at every level– from team members who serve customers to shift supervisors — managers, and delivery service teams.

Meanwhile, Myers disclosed plans to open two new KFC restaurants by early 2023 – one in Christiana, Manchester, and the other at a location in Western Jamaica.

He also said the company was committed to opening restaurants in Hanover and St Thomas – the only two parishes without a KFC.