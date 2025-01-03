Kgn mayor ‘welcomes anti-corruption probe’ re reported misuse of funds

Kingston Mayor and Chairman of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Andrew Swaby, has said he would welcome any anti-corruption probe into allegations of misuse of public funds for political purposes at the corporation.

Swaby has dismissed assertions of bipartisan use of public funds by the KSAMC in favour of councillors aligned to the Opposition People's National Party (PNP).

The responses from the mayor came amid a radio station's assertion that two anti-corruption bodies are probing the purported misuse of funds at the corporation to support PNP representatives.

In a statement from the KSAMC on Friday, Swaby expressed commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance at the corporation.

"If an anti-corruption probe is under way, we welcome it and stand ready to cooperate fully as we continue to uphold the highest standards of public service," said Swaby.

In seeking to provide clarity on how resources are allocated in the absence of an elected parochial councillor, the KSAMC chairman said when there is a vacancy in a municipal division, the allocation of resources in those areas falls under the responsibility of the mayor.

"This is (now) the case in Denham Town (West Kingston), Olympic Gardens (West Central St. Andrew), and Chancery Hall (North West St Andrew), where vacancies arose due to the passing of councillors and the elevation of a councillor to a Member of Parliament (MP)," said the KSAMC in the statement.

Ahead of the Christmas period last year, Swaby said the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Members of Parliament representing the three divisions without sitting councillors, including the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), were contacted regarding the allocation of funds.

"The OPM was included because the prime minister (Andrew Holness) is the MP for the constituency where one of the vacant divisions is located," Swaby indicated.

"Had my approach to allocating resources been driven by partisanship, I would not have engaged the MPs to facilitate the distribution of these funds. Instead, I deliberately engaged them to ensure transparency, and that resources reach communities through their elected representatives," he added.

According to the mayor, municipalities do not disburse cash.

"At no point did the KSAMC authorise or facilitate cash disbursements to any individual. If any such transaction took place, it was not sanctioned by the corporation, and did not involve public funds," Swaby insisted.

He said the KSAMC under his leadership, remains "committed to integrity, responsible governance, and the proper management of public resources.

"As public servants, we are entrusted with ensuring that public funds are used for the benefit of all residents of Kingston and St Andrew, and I take this responsibility seriously," Swaby declared.

He said he will continue to "uphold the trust placed in us by the people we serve, ensuring that all allocations follow established policies and best practices."

The parliamentary Opposition has yet to respond to the claims made in the media report, which have been circulating widely online.