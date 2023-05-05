Khadija Shaw named 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year Loop Jamaica

Jamaican and Manchester City striker, Khadija Shaw, has been crowned the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year.

Shaw made history by becoming the first player from the Caribbean to receive the award.

The 31-year-old striker had an exceptional year, playing a significant role in helping Jamaica qualify for their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Shaw’s impressive performance led the Reggae Girlz to a third-place finish at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, which guaranteed their place in the upcoming Australia/New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup. In the tournament, Shaw scored three goals, including the game-winning goal in the opening match against Mexico and a brace in the 4-0 victory against Haiti.

In recognition of her remarkable achievement, Shaw was selected for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship Best XI. She was equally lethal in the Concacaf W Championship Qualifying, scoring a total of nine goals, including braces against Bermuda (4-0), Grenada (6-1) and the Dominican Republic (5-1), as well as a hat trick against the Cayman Islands (9-0).

Shaw’s impressive performance continued at the club level, where she played for Manchester City in England. In 2022, Shaw scored 15 goals in 19 Women’s Super League games, seven goals in eight domestic cup games, and two goals in two UEFA Women’s Champions League games. Her three goals in the knockout stage helped Manchester City secure the 2021-22 FA Women’s League Cup.