Khadija Shaw named PFA Women’s Player of the Year

Jamaican striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has been named the 2023/24 Professional Footballers’ Association Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Shaw claimed a remarkable 21 goals from just 18 league appearances across the 2023/24 campaign – including three hat-tricks – as Gareth Taylor’s side finished runners-up to Chelsea in what proved an enthralling Women’s Super League title race.

As well as helping pilot City to a superb collective campaign, Shaw’s remarkable individual efforts also saw her win the coveted WSL Golden Boot award presented to the league’s top scorer.

What’s more, in amassing 22 goals in all competitions from just 25 games she took her overall tally for the Club to 72, surpassing Georgia Stanway’s total of 67 to become City’s all-time women’s leading scorer.

Aside from her predatory prowess in front of goal, Shaw’s talent, technique and prodigious work-rate also stood out as hallmarks in what was a hugely impressive season for Taylor’s side.

Voted for by her fellow professionals, the coveted honour is fitting recognition of Shaw’s sustained and outstanding contribution to City, one which also saw her named in the PFA’s Team of the Year alongside Club colleagues Yui Hasegawa, Lauren Hemp, Khiara Keating, Alex Greenwood and Laia Aleixandri.

Hemp and Hasegawa were also nominated for the Player of the Year award.

But Shaw it was who took the plaudits with the award coming on top of her being named the WSL Player of the Year, the FWA Footballer of the Year and Player of the Year at the Women’s Football Awards.

And in accepting the award, as well as talking of her pride, Bunny was also quick to reference the help and support afforded by her City team-mates and backroom staff.

“I am both happy and proud to have received this award – to be recognised in such a way by my peers is a very special honour.”

“I also want to thank my teammates and the entire coaching staff because without them this would not be possible,” said Shaw.

“I’d also like to congratulate all my fellow nominees who are such amazing players. To have been voted the Player of the Year means a lot.”

Manchester City Women Managing Director Charlotte O’Neill said she was thrilled to see Khadija claim the award.

“We are all delighted that Bunny has been voted the Players’ Player of the Year,” said O’Neill. “Her goalscoring record throughout last season was remarkable.”

“But her influence, work rate and example all over the pitch alongside her desire to keep improving have been equally important in helping inspire everyone at the Club.

“We are all very proud to see her win this special award