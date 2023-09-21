Khadija Shaw partners with Powerade as brand ambassador Loop Jamaica

Khadija Shaw, the captain of the national senior women’s football team, has inked a two-year brand ambassador agreement with Powerade.

The 26-year-old Shaw, who is Jamaica’s all-time leading goal scorer, sealed the deal during an official signing event held at the ROK hotel in Kingston on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, Powerade commits to supporting any community outreach initiatives planned by Shaw in Jamaica. Additionally, the Manchester City striker will feature prominently in Powerade’s advertising campaigns and undertake public appearances on behalf of the brand.

In expressing her thoughts on the collaboration, Shaw remarked, “As I continue to evolve personally and grow, I am committed to raising awareness and motivating and inspiring young girls and boys to believe in themselves and their aspirations. I firmly believe that through hard work, anything is achievable. By partnering with Powerade, I am confident that we can collectively serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for young individuals.”

Andrew Mahfood, the CEO of Wisynco Group Limited, noted their long-standing association with Shaw dating back to her high school years.

He shared, ” At Wisynco, we have been following Bunny for years, since our Coca-Cola trophy tour, and it is unbelievable to see Bunny’s dream unfold before our eyes.”

Chantelle McDonald, the brand manager for Powerade, explained the rationale behind bringing Shaw on board, stating, “As a born and raised Jamaican, Bunny is not just a footballer; she is a symbol of dedication, perseverance, unmatched skill and an inspiration for women and girls in the sport. From humble beginnings to top scorer, she plays an integral part in the rise and significance of women’s football in Jamaica. We are proud to have her represent Powerade.”

Shaw was recently included on a 30-player shortlist for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best female footballer for the year.