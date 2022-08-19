Khadija Shaw stars in big Man City victory Loop Jamaica

Reggae Girlz striker Khadija Shaw scored two early goals in Madrid as Manchester City cruised past Kazakh side Tomris-Turan 6-0 in the Women’s Champions League first qualifying round on Thursday.

The Jamaican opened the scoring from Lauren Hemp’s cross in the fourth minute and headed in a second from Chloe Kelly’s delivery in the 21st minute

Shaw’s early double set the tone for a dominant display, with a clinical finish from Hemp in the 45th minute handed City a three-goal cushion at the break.

In the second half, substitute Vicky Losada scored the fourth goal from close-range in the 82nd minute, before Deyna Castellanos marked her competitive debut with a maiden strike from the penalty spot in the 89th minute before a late own goal completed the rout.

City now face Real Madrid in the Spanish capital on Sunday after the hosts beat Sturm Graz 6-0, with the winners progressing to the second phase of qualifying.