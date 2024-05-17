Khadija Shaw voted WSL Player of the Season Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw was named the 2023-24 Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Player of the Season on Friday. (PHOTO: Khadija Shaw instagram page).

The awards keep coming for Jamaica and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw, who on Friday was named the 2023-24 Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Player of the Season.

The announcement came a day after Shaw was officially presented with the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Women’s Footballer of the Year trophy at a gala ceremony, alongside fellow Manchester City star Phil Foden.

And Shaw could yet pick up more accolades as, with 21 goals and three assists in 18 matches before she broke her foot on April 21, she remains on course to win the league’s top scorer award. Incredibly, she averages a goal every 66 minutes in a standout season.

Her exploits have put City in contention to win a second WSL title.

The 27-year-old Reggae Girl continues to make her own history. She is the first player to score three WSL hat-tricks in a calendar year in 2023. She followed that up with three more hat-tricks in just four matches between November 2023 and January 2024.She is also City’s leading goaslscorer of all time.

In securing the Player of the Season title, the prolific Jamaican fought off the sizeable challenge of City teammate Khiara Keating, who won the Golden Glove, as well as Chelsea duo Lauren James and Niamh Charles. Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, Tottenham Hotspurs youngster Grace Clinton, Leicester’s Jutta Rantala, and Brighton’s forward Elisabeth Terland, were also in the mix.

