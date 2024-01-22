Khawaja cleared to play in 2nd Test against West Indies Loop Jamaica

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test against West Indies after recovering from a blow to the head during their 10-wicket win in the first Test.

The 37-year-old was hit on the side of the head by a Shamar Joseph bouncer during the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

The blow left Khawaja spitting blood before he left the field with medical staff and was sent to the hospital for scans.

The Australian opener passed a first concussion test and was cleared of a broken jaw.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that Khawaja was assessed again and has no symptoms of delayed concussion.

He is set to resume training on Tuesday at his home ground, the Gabba.

With Khawaja’s impending return, Australia may field the same team for the second Test, including their bowling unit.

With the first Test concluding in two and a half days, Australia could go back to the quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon for the next match.

Australia has used the same four bowlers for the three Tests against Pakistan and the 1st test against West Indies at home, winning all four matches.

Skipper Cummins said it was looking as though the same four bowlers would play for the Gabba Test.

“It’s trending that way. Always give it a day or two to see how everyone pulls up but I think everyone is in a good spot,” Cummins said.

“At the start of the summer, I didn’t think it was going to be the case. But it’s shaping up that way which is a huge nod to the fitness of the guys and the medical team and a couple of helpful wickets,” he added.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie