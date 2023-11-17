KHIZY Kash feeling ‘Rich Rich’ Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Khizy Kash is amped up about the release of her recent single, ‘Rich Rich’, which is already generating heat in the streets.

“The single was leaked online and my IG really blew up with a lot of my girlfriends and random people doing the ‘Rich Rich’ challenge, creating videos with their own pictures, so I know this song is going to blow up,” the artiste said.

Her management team, Bowen Seales Entertainment Group, agrees, as they have already bankrolled a video for the Chase Mills Records-produced single, which was recently shot.

The single will be available officially on all digital download platforms.

In the meantime, Khizy Kash is ecstatic that the video of her latest release, ‘Trending’, has been added to major rotation on the popular BET Jams.

“The video hit BET Jams (recently), and it’s been played several times since then. It’s a great look, big thanks to my management team, Bowen Seales Entertainment, for making it a reality. When I posted it on my IG, I got a lot of positive comments,” Khizy Kash said.

The ‘Trending’ song, released in July, has been available on multiple digital streaming platforms. The song registered almost 13,000 streams in the first week, and popped up on Shazam, Full Throttle Radio and some 30 radio stations across the world. The single was added to Fatman Scoop’s playlist.

Khizy is signed to New York-based Bowen-Seales Entertainment Group.

Born Angie Gray, she grew up in Manchester before being raised by her grandmother in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

She has recorded singles like ‘Trending’, ‘Walk Out Woii’ and ‘Reflection’. and later inked a deal with Bowen-Seales Entertainment Group.