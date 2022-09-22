Khlo? Kardashian offers first glimpse of baby son Loop Jamaica

In early July, reality TV star Khlo? Kardashian confirmed she was expecting a child with her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True.

Khlo? has not yet shared the name of her little boy, but in the first episode of season two of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, she is seen cradling the infant in a hospital bed shortly after his birth on 28 July.

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” she said.

Khlo? then referred to the impact of Tristan’s cheating scandal.