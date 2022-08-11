Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran join UAE’s ILT20 Loop Jamaica

Ex-West Indies all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo along with their Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Nicholas Pooran are among the latest stars to sign up for the UAE’s International League T20 (IL T20).

The trio from Trinidad and Tobago have joined Jamaicans Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell, and Kennar Lewis who are among the first list of players announced for the competition.

Some of the other signees from the Caribbean are Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Rampaul, and Raymon Reifer

The ILT20 is set to begin in January next year in the UAE and is competing with South Africa’s T20 League for players.

Each squad of 18 will have two players from Associate countries and four players from the UAE.