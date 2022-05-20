Kieron Pollard joins Sunil Narine at Surrey for T20 Blast | Loop Jamaica

Kieron Pollard will be joining Surrey to play in this year’s T20 Vitality Blast.

Surrey confirmed the signing on Friday and Pollard is expected to make his debut in their second home game of the T20 season against Gloucestershire at the Kia Oval on May 31.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that Pollard will play county cricket.

At Surrey, Pollard will link up with his close friend and compatriot Sunil Narine.

“It has been quite some time since I’ve played county cricket and I’m thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours this year,” Pollard said in a Surrey press release. “The Kia Oval is a special place to play, especially in front of a full house.”

The 35-year-old all-rounder made his West Indies debut in 2007 in a One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa and went on to play a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20 internationals for his country. He has won two T20 World Cups with West Indies and five Indian Premier League titles with Mumbai Indians and represented Somerset in the 2010-11 Twenty20 season.

Pollard retired from international cricket last month and at the time was West Indies white-ball captain. That announcement was made via an Instagram post.

“After careful deliberation, I have today decided to retire from international cricket.

“As is the case for many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of ten years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game,” said the big-hitting all-rounder.

Pollard’s time in charge of the T20 and ODI sides lasted three years and he enjoyed mixed results.

Pollard has had a lean season for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season, with 144 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of just 107.46. Despite his poor run, he remains one of the world’s most sought-after T20 players.