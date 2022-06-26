‘Kill Quick’ booked for $22 million armoured truck robbery in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Rollington Town police in Kingston have arrested and charged a man in relation to a multi-million-dollar robbery in Rollington Town on Wednesday, June 8

Charged with robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property is 37-year-old Omeal Richards, otherwise called ‘Kill Quick’, of Bray Street in Kingston 16.

Reports are that about 12:10 pm, employees of a security company were escorting money when their vehicle developed mechanical problems along Jackson Road in Rollington Town.

While fixing the vehicle, a motor car was driven to the location, from which it is alleged that Richards and another man, both armed with guns, alighted.

The security company employees reportedly ran in different directions, leaving the armoured truck they were travelling in behind.

The assailants fled the scene with approximately $22 million.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Richards was arrested, and the police said he subsequently gave a cautioned statement to investigators.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session with the investigators in the presence of his attorney.

A date for his appearance in court is to be finalised by the police.