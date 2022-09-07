Killers with an agenda: CCTV captures attack on Trinidad entertainer Loop Jamaica

Surveillance footage has been shared on social media showing the brazen daytime attack against Trinidadian dancehall artiste Kalonji Arthur on September 2.

The incident, which occurred in the car park of The Brix Autograph Collection, saw Kalonji’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Bridget James, murdered one day after celebrating her birthday.

The video began with the Trinibad artiste, 25-year-old Kalonji, reversing into a space near the car park’s entrance around 2:15pm.

A silver vehicle then comes into the shot from another direction and waits until he stops. That vehicle had already been in the car park.

Shortly after, the suspects drove alongside Kalonji; two gunmen with rifles exited from both back doors and approached the artiste while spraying bullets at his car.

The one closest to Kalonji’s vehicle appeared to retreat while the other walked around the back of the getaway car firing relentlessly at Kalonji.

That gunman then re-entered the vehicle from the side he exited. His driver sped off.

Somehow, Kalonji survived. CCTV footage recorded him hopping out of his vehicle on one leg moments after his attackers escaped. His girlfriend was not so lucky.

She was shot multiple times to the upper body and died at the hospital. Meanwhile, the artiste underwent emergency surgery.

On September 1, Kalonji shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account at Krave Restaurant.

A commenter suggested that he hide his location to which he replied “My opz (opposition) low on gas money dey can’t get here”.

Many have speculated that this behaviour allowed individuals to track his whereabouts.

Who was Bridget James?

Trinidad and Tobago lost a bright light on September 2. James was described by relatives as compassionate, kind and hardworking.

She attended the Caribbean Union College in Maracas Valley, St Joseph, where she got seven ones after completing her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

In June 2019, she was dubbed the Caribbean’s top performer in Advanced Financial Management by the local Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

After becoming an auditor, James recently left her job at an accounting firm. She had plans to head to the Cayman Islands in weeks. Her dream was cut short by her killers.