Kim Brown-Lawrence to be nominated for JLP amidst fraud charges  Loop Jamaica

Despite being charged with offences related to a fraud and corruption case involving the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Kim Brown-Lawrence is expected to be nominated today (February 8) as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councilor-candidate for the Brown’s Town Division of the St Ann North Western constituency.

Brown-Lawrence first won the Brown’s Town Division in the 2016 local government election, beating the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Delroy Redway by 136 votes.

In a Facebook post today, Brown-Lawrence urged Labourites to turn out for the day’s activities.

The young professional affiliate of the PNP, The Patriots, issued a statement on Monday, in which they expressed concerns about Brown-Lawrence’s nomination for the February 26 parochial poll.

The Patriots reminded that the Integrity Commission had previously dismissed claims by the councillor that she was cleared of all charges.

Brown-Lawrence is charged along with former Education Minister, Ruel Reid, and former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President, Professor Fritz Pinnock, Reid’s wife, Sharen, and daughter, Sharelle.

The five accused persons were charged in October 2019 on allegations that millions of dollars were defrauded from both the Ministry of Education and the CMU.

Reid and Pinnock are facing the bulk of the charges. They are charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law, and beaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Sharen Reid and her daughter, as well as Brown-Lawrence, are all charged with possession of criminal property and conspiracy to defraud.

The case has, however, stalled, as Reid and Pinnock have launched various legal proceedings to overturn the charges laid against them.