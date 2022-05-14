King Arthur proves too good for Duke in Lady Geeta Trophy | Loop Jamaica

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta saddled two winners on Saturday’s 11-race card at Caymanas Park including 2020 Jamaica Derby-winner KING ARTHUR, who closed fast along the rail to beat sprinters in the six-furlong Lady Geeta Trophy.

KING ARTHUR

