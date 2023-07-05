King leads West Indies to first Super Six win at World Cup Qualifier Loop Jamaica

West Indies recorded their first win in the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier, defeating Oman by seven wickets with 62 balls to spare at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

The West Indies will not be a part of a 50-over World Cup for the first time in 48 years as the Caribbean side has already been knocked out of the qualification race.

Brandon King made 100, his first hundred in the tournament to lead West Indies to the victory.

The opener built partnerships with Keacy Carty and skipper Shai Hope to ease the West Indies’ run-chase of 222.

Kaleemullah had given Oman a good start with the ball by cleaning up Johnson Charles for four with a superb delivery, beating him for pace in the second over.

Carty was run out for 29 by Sandeep Goud after he and King put on 80 for the second wicket, but any hope of an Oman comeback was thwarted by the stable Hope.

King and Hope negated Oman’s attack with ease, getting the West Indies close to the target. While King fell soon after his hundred, Hope and Nicholas Pooran ensured there were no further hiccups.

Hope remained unbeaten on 63 and Pooran on 19 as West Indies went on to register their first win in the Super Six stage.

Earlier, Hope won the toss for the West Indies and unsurprisingly elected to bowl in the Super Six encounter that has no effect on the qualification to the main event.

Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd took the new ball and the duo struck early, dismissing Jatinder Singh for eight and skipper Aqib Ilyas for one, inside the Powerplay.

Ayaan Khan (30) and the impressive Kashyap Prajapati (31) rebuilt for Oman, but the latter was run out by Roston Chase just as the stand was gaining momentum.

The run-outs kept hurting Oman through the innings with three of their batters, including Shoaib Khan, who made a fighting half-century, falling prey to it.

But Oman managed to recover from 116 for six thanks to Shoaib and wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar. The duo took Oman past 200 with an 85-run partnership that was broken when Shoaib was run out for 50 by Akeal Hosein.

Kumar continued to pile on the runs with the tail and completed his half-century off the final ball of the innings as Oman finished on 221 for nine in a decent batting effort. Kumar ended on 53 not out.

Shepherd was the pick of West Indies’ bowlers, taking three for 44 in his 10 overs. Mayers was economical in his seven overs, taking two for 31 while spinners Chase (0-36), Kevin Sinclair (1-42) and Hosein (0-48) kept their ends tight.

While the teams are both out of the running for spots at India 2023, there were still several motivations for players on both sides taking part in the capital.

West Indies, without Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, both of whom departed early ahead of their home Test series against India, also chose to bench Shamarh Brooks and were playing a relatively different side.

Aqib Ilyas once again stood in as Oman captain due to Zeeshan Maqsood’s injury, declaring it was a “huge honour” to lead his side against the West Indies when speaking to commentator Samuel Badree.