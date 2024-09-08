Kingsley Cooper’s death delays Pulse’s financial report

Kingsley Cooper's death delays Pulse's financial report
Kingsley Cooper’s death delays Pulse’s financial report

Pulse Investments’ co-founder Kingsley Cooper died in June 2024.

Pulse Investments will delay the release of its full-year results until next month due to challenges, including the passing of the company’s executive chairman and cofounder Kingsley Cooper in June.

The chairman’s passing was the main challenge as he died, “right around the time of the engagement of new auditors” according to Pulse in a release. The company said it expects to file the audited financial statements to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) by October 31.

The company’s financial year ends in June. Under JSE rules, companies have 90 days to file their reports to avoid being late, after that they have another 90 days to file to continue trading on the JSE. The expected filing in October would result in Pulse filing late, but still within the period to avoid suspension.

Investors are eager to know whether Pulse will end its year with higher revenue and profit. Over nine months to March 31, Pulse reached $845.4 million in revenue or seven per cent higher than the $793.1 million a year earlier. The growth was primarily driven by increased income from operating activities, including TV programming, model agency representation, and other multimedia production. Profit for the nine months ended March 31, amounted to $1.45 billion or 16 per cent lower than year-earlier levels at $1.731 billion. The profit in the base year benefited from higher revaluations of its real estate property in 2023.

Pulse’s capital stands at $10.5 billion up half-a-billion dollars from a year earlier. The majority of the capital lies in its real estate and sponsorships which are mostly non-cash assets.

Pulse was founded in 1980 by Cooper and Hilary Philips, two attorneys who created a local modelling agency that plugs into international brands. Philips remained a director throughout her professional legal life. She became interim chairman in June following the death of Cooper who celebrated his 71 birthday two weeks earlier.

