Kingston College secure 35th Champs title Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) clinched their third consecutive and 35th overall boys’ title at the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships on Saturday night at the National Stadium, reaffirming their status as the winningest school in the championship’s history.

The North Street-based KC amassed a commanding total of 335 points, convincingly defeating 22-time champions Jamaica College (JC) by 57 points. JC, which held the title in 2021 but were dethroned by KC the following year, finished with 278 points. Calabar High (194), Excelsior (122), and St Jago High (111.50) rounded out the top five.

The victory was sealed well before the final event, with celebrations reaching a crescendo when Kenyan athlete Ethan Gioko successfully defended his Boys’ 5000m open title. Gioko dominated the race with a finishing time of 15 minutes 09.11, outclassing Daniel Pennett (16:53.99) from St Jago High and Jeremiah Hinds (17:02.38) from Glengoffe High.

KC entered the final day in control, with a 48-point advantage. Although JC responded at the beginning of the final day by sweeping the 800m races, the ‘Purples’ maintained composure to secure their lead. JC picked up a massive 37 points from the three 800m finals compared to KC’s 7.

KC should have won by a larger margin, but their Class Three 4x100m relay team was disqualified. KC finished second in the race behind Calabar, but the team was stripped under technical rule 24.21 of the World Athletics handbook, which addresses obstruction.

Instead of KC taking silver, Wolmer’s Boys were moved up to second and St Elizabeth Technical High School took the bronze.

Calabar clocked a time of 43.45 seconds for the victory.

KC sealed their championship title with a commanding win in the closing 4x400m relay open. Amal Glasgow from St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Class One 200m champion and the 400m silver medallist, anchored KC to the victory. The team crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 3:07.65.

Kemarrio Bygrave ended his Champs journey with a silver medal as the Class One 800m champion anchored JC to second in 3:08.79, while William Knibb Memorial finished third in 3:12.64.