Kingston Creative Artwalk returns to downtown, Kingston Loop Jamaica

As is customary, on the last Sunday of every month, Kingston Creative invites the public to participate in the downtown Kingston Art Walk Festival.

In partnership with the Tourism Enhancement Fund, American Friends of Jamaica, Main Event, and Red Stripe, the Sunday fair offers performances, an exclusive look at up-and-coming and established artisans, and provides guided tours for all.

Amid the backdrop of the new murals, for eight jam-packed hours, between 9 am and 5 pm, Water Lane is populated with recording artistes, comedians, a chorale, and sometimes exhibitions or physical activity sessions.

In addition to myriad performances, the F&B parking lot is often lined with vendors and artisans selling jewellery, food, and other wares.

Some previously featured vendors like Crystal Box, Meline Fashions, I-Nation, Mighty Spice Asili Food, DaviDaj Creations, Saisha’s Design D?cor and More, Lunaberry Farms, and MoCreations International among many others.

For those who prefer an indoor dining experience, the pop-up art exhibitions are held inside the popular bistro, F&B Downtown and upstairs at the Creative Hub, 107 Harbour Street.

“The Artwalk is finally back Downtown and we are grateful for our new partners like Main Event for providing a platform for emerging artists and artisans, and investing in the redevelopment of the old city,” said Kingston Creatives’ Executive Director Andrea Dempster-Chung, “We look forward to seeing everyone in Water Lane [next] Sunday!”

Kingston Creative is investing in “people and place”, developing strong Jamaican creative entrepreneurs and building a vibrant art district in downtown, Kingston.