Kingston Creative to spotlight Saint International’s ‘Faces of Summer’ Loop Jamaica

Picture this: vibrant art displays, pulsating music, stylish fashion shows, and a community coming together in the heart of downtown Kingston for an exciting summer celebration.

That’s the agenda for local non-government organisation Kingston Creative, in partnership with Red Stripe Flavours, Saint International and Main Event, as they gear up to present the most fashionable event of the season – this month’s ArtWalk Festival, the ‘Fashion Ova Style’ edition on Sunday, July 30.

The monthly festival functions as a grand stage for local creatives to showcase their skills and this month promises to be no different as it readies to provide attendees with an unforgettable fashion-forward experience. It will feature the famed Saint International ‘Faces of Summer’ Model Search, which will give young hopefuls from downtown Kingston communities the opportunity to vie for an international modelling contract.

Deiwght Peters, the owner of the local modelling agency that will host the competition, said, “[Our] long-standing view is that downtown Kingston is the hotbed of cultural and creative brilliance and must be deliberately and strategically positioned as such… many Saint models are from the downtown and surrounding areas, so our connection with the area is authentic.”

Fashion enthusiasts will also be treated to a kaleidoscope of styles that reflect the unique spirit of Jamaica’s fashion scene with chic, trendy and contemporary designs from The Bridge, Mamayashi, Shades of Africa, Leoness, Tribe 9 Studios and Neahlis.

Dynamic Runway

Speaking on the conceptualisation of this major staging, Kingston Creative Co-founder Andrea Dempster-Chung, detailed that Water Lane and Church Street will be transformed into a dynamic runway. She said: “We wanted to create an ArtWalk Festival like no other, an event that would not only showcase the incredible artistic talent of our city but also focus on the essence of Jamaican style and fashion.”

While fashion takes the spotlight, the entertainment lineup will ensure attendees are in for a day filled with art, music, and dance. Recording artist Sevana will grace the stage and captivate audiences with her soulful vocals, and dance performances from Nick Overload and Racquel Cautiion will also be featured. The beats of JWritten, DJ Fenix, Merritone Disco and 8 Mile Sound wafting through the downtown streets will also power the event’s energetic and thrilling vibe.

However, that’s not all-embracing the spirit of togetherness, the festival offers exciting activities for everyone, including a Domino Tournament and Ludi games at the Ambassadors bar that promises to provide hours of enjoyment and camaraderie. For the artistically inclined, the free ‘Paint and Sip’ session, led by famed muralist Dan Thompson, will offer a chance for patrons to unleash their inner artist.