Kingston Curry Festival is back! Loop Jamaica

With Kingston fast becoming a melting pot of food and culture, the Kingston Curry Festival is poised for locals to indulge in the gastronomic likes of as much curry as possible.

At the event scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Hope Zoo in St Andrew, the island’s cuisine is poised to be a complete culinary experience for participants and patrons alike.

This staging is also primed to position Jamaica to locals and visitors who want to experience this scintillating journey while enjoying what we are known for, great food and music.

According to the event organiser, Leighton Davis, Managing Director of Project2Project Consultants, Kingston Curry Festival will be the place where everything is curried, from lobsters, crabs, and goats to shrimp, chicken and even mangoes.

“The aim is to showcase the best dishes from local chefs and restaurants. All food and music lovers can come and feast on their favourite curried foods while enjoying great music. Kingston Curry Festival also serves as a great event for the family to enjoy,” Davis said.

Jamaicans he said crave unique food experiences that are good for the entire family, and this is just what Kingston Curry Festival will deliver.

“Curry adds an interesting twist and a tantalizing kick to dishes, especially those we never thought could be curried, so we are looking forward to delivering a unique experience and an amazing mix of food, music and art to everyone that attends,” Davis added.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff – David Bucknor who is known to feed your appetite with his hearty array of dishes, will again be at the centre stage of the activities this year. At the event’s last hosting that saw over 2,000 patrons in attendance, Bucknor unveiled his ‘Cowboy Curry’; a whole roast pig.

“This year, we are expecting to do two whole roast pigs. We did a whole roast pig at the last staging and it was finished in about 20 minutes. We love participating at the Kingston Curry Festival because it expands our horizons and creativity,” Bucknor said.

In addition, Project2Project Consultants has announced that part of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Food for Thought, a breakfast programme for the Shortwood Practicing Primary and Infant school.