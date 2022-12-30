Kingston man accused of fleecing tourist of over $3m arrested Loop Jamaica

A Kingston man who reportedly stole the bank cards of a tourist at a resort in Ocho Rios, St Ann, fleecing the accounts of a large sum, was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny.

Charged is 32-year-old Demetri French of Old Hope Road. Kingston 6.

Reports are that the man and his partner left their cottage for dinner between 7:00 pm. and 9:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21.

He later discovered that cash and his bank cards were missing from his wallet. He was alerted of two transactions made from his accounts totaling $20,000 USD.

A report was made to the police and, CCTV footage showed French committing the offence. He was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being arranged.