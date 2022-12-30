Kingston man accused of fleecing tourist of over $3m arrested Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Kingston man accused of fleecing tourist of over $3m arrested Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Wendy’s shares the joy of Christmas with wards of the state

Kingston man accused of fleecing tourist of over $3m arrested

Govt’ Christmas workers paid through Lynk’s JAMDEX pilot

Chilling 911 call: ‘I just killed my daughter’

Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress

What that elusive erection might also indicate

Palace Amusement shareholders to vote on 600-for-one stock split

Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy

Man held after gun parts found at premises in Westmoreland

Parents and guardians urged to register children with disabilities

Friday Dec 30

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Kingston man who reportedly stole the bank cards of a tourist at a resort in Ocho Rios, St Ann, fleecing the accounts of a large sum, was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny.

Charged is 32-year-old Demetri French of Old Hope Road. Kingston 6.

Reports are that the man and his partner left their cottage for dinner between 7:00 pm. and 9:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21.

See also

He later discovered that cash and his bank cards were missing from his wallet. He was alerted of two transactions made from his accounts totaling $20,000 USD.

A report was made to the police and, CCTV footage showed French committing the offence. He was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Our Endz

Wendy’s shares the joy of Christmas with wards of the state

Jamaica News

Kingston man accused of fleecing tourist of over $3m arrested

Jamaica News

Govt’ Christmas workers paid through Lynk’s JAMDEX pilot

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols