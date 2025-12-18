Health Ministry provides psychosocial support to over 3400 citizens, following Hurricane Melissa Concerns raised over rebuilding homes in Parottee, St. Elizabeth post-Melissa 32 deaths under investigation following Hurricane Melissa, confirmed deaths remain at 45 Road users especially in Western Jamaica urged to exercise extreme caution during festive season INDECOM probing fatal police shooting of two men in Mountain View, St Andrew OUR says it struck the right balance with 7% increase in electricity bills
Local News

Kingston Mayor calls for dialogue between municipal corporations and gov’t on proposal to introduce centralized permit system for entertainment events

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

Mayor of Kingston Andrew Swaby, has called for dialogue between municipal corporations and the government on a proposal to introduce a centralized permit system for entertainment events.

The mayor also called for dialogue in relation to the establishment of the one road authority, which will regulate the management of Jamaica’s road infrastructure.

Mayor Swaby said he does not disagree with change, but believes it should be accompanied by consultation.

He said the systems will take away two of the main functions of the municipal corporations.

Support us

Related News

15 December 2025

JPS customers currently receiving service to see 7% increase on their bills for consumptio...

04 December 2025

OUR advises that JPS should be reasonable in estimated post hurricane bills based on past ...

15 December 2025

UDC to lead cleanup of Black River in St Elizabeth

09 December 2025

Attorney says Buchanan’s move to void election results not a waste of time