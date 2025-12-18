Local News
Kingston Mayor calls for dialogue between municipal corporations and gov't on proposal to introduce centralized permit system for entertainment events
18 December 2025
Mayor of Kingston Andrew Swaby, has called for dialogue between municipal corporations and the government on a proposal to introduce a centralized permit system for entertainment events.
The mayor also called for dialogue in relation to the establishment of the one road authority, which will regulate the management of Jamaica’s road infrastructure.
Mayor Swaby said he does not disagree with change, but believes it should be accompanied by consultation.
He said the systems will take away two of the main functions of the municipal corporations.
