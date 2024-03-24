Kingston mayor commits to upgrading bathrooms at markets in city Loop Jamaica

Kingston Mayor Andrew Swaby says the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has allocated $25 million to upgrade bathroom facilities at markets in the Cross Road and downtown Kingston areas.

Swaby, who is also the KSAMC Chairman, made the disclosure following a tour of the Coronation and Cross Roads markets on Wednesday.

He said the need to address the concerns of vendors at the various markets is essential, especially because food is being handled at such facilities.

“Most shoppers and vendors are women, and we have to make sure we look after them, so it is very important that the KSAMC, under my leadership, looks at this situation to see how best we can make their lives easy,” he said.

Swaby pointed to the deplorable conditions of the bathroom facilities he observed while on the tour.

“They (the bathrooms) are in a deplorable condition. I wouldn’t want to speak to the situation, but they (the bathrooms) are not in a good condition,” he explained.

Continuing, he said: “We have to see how we can make them a little bit better, much better, for not only the vendors, but for shoppers.

“… And we also have to look at the whole issue of the public health hazard that it can cause to the society, because here you have food, (and) people are selling food,” Swaby stated.

Some vendors who spoke to reporters on the tour, said they were appreciative of the commitment from Swaby.