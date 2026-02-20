St.Elizabeth Police report 50% reduction in overall major crimes PM Holness stresses need for NIDS to enable greater efficiency in both private and public sector Transport Ministry commences process to acquire buses for second phase of Rural School Bus System Police warn about purchasing contaminated beef following slaughter of pregnant cows Health Minister Dr. Tufton says artificial intelligence in health committee will seek to address concerns such as non-communicable diseases Three people killed in crashes in three days including 16-year-old boy
Kingston police probing murder of Excelsior High worker during drive by shooting; school community plunged into mourning

20 February 2026
The Kingston east police are probing the killing of a worker from the Excelsior High School during a drive by shooting, yesterday.

Dead is 39-year-old Robert Williams, who was a grounds man at the school.

Williams was shot by unknown assailants at about 12 55 P.M.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, the Excelsior school community has been plunged into mourning, following the murder of Williams.

Grief counselling is expected to be provided to affected staff and students.

