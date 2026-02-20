Local News
Kingston police probing murder of Excelsior High worker during drive by shooting; school community plunged into mourning
20 February 2026
The Kingston east police are probing the killing of a worker from the Excelsior High School during a drive by shooting, yesterday.
Dead is 39-year-old Robert Williams, who was a grounds man at the school.
Williams was shot by unknown assailants at about 12 55 P.M.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
In the meantime, the Excelsior school community has been plunged into mourning, following the murder of Williams.
Grief counselling is expected to be provided to affected staff and students.
