Kingston & St Andrew municipality certified as a ‘stigma-free-space’ | Loop Jamaica

In Jamaica, HIV/AIDS-related stigma and discrimination is widespread and affects individuals living with and affected by the virus.

The 2019 HIV Stigma Index 2.0 conducted by the Jamaican Network of Seropositives revealed that 33% of persons living with HIV in Jamaica experience stigma and discrimination.

The Jamaica Network of Seropositives (JN+) has certified the Kingston & St Andrew municipality as a Stigma Free Space.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams (2nd R) presented a Stigma Free Spaces commemorative plaque to The Jamaican Network of Seropositives’ Executive Director Jumoke Patrick (2nd L) as UNAIDS, Jamaica Country Director Manoela Manova and KSAMC CEO Robert Hill looked on.

The municipality, with the resounding support of the Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, has piloted this initiative as part of its mandate to eradicate HIV-related stigma and discrimination in the city of Kingston.Imega Breeze McNab, executive director of the Private Sector Organisation, expressed the agency’s wholehearted support for the initiative on Wednesday.She noted that ‘this could not have come at a better time. It is critical that [Jamaicans] empathise and have room for each other, accepting our differences as individuals.’She added that ‘businesses locally and internationally have shown that a diverse and inclusive workforce increases productivity’.In his address, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams noted that the City of Kingston was happy to take on this initiative.He asserted that ‘People don’t understand how important ending stigma and discrimination is to ending HIV in the city of Kingston’.The mayor added that the project has the full participation and commitment of the municipality as we work together to end discrimination.In 2019, the Caribbean Research Policy Institute (CAPRI) also found that Jamaica spends an additional US$424 million for HIV treatment each year due to stigma and discrimination.In response to the findings aforementioned, Project Lead for the Jamaican Network of Seropositives Kimberly Roach endorsed the partnership with UNAIDS Jamaica in developing the Stigma Free Spaces Project to reduce HIV/AIDS stigma and discrimination in various public and private spaces.Noting that these partnerships are expected ‘to offer policy guidelines to equip institutions with the necessary framework to protect persons living with HIV, and other vulnerable groups in Jamaica.’The Stigma Free Spaces Project promotes inclusive and safe spaces for persons living with HIV at varying levels in Jamaican society.HIV/AIDS-related stigma and discrimination should no longer be a barrier for persons living with HIV in our society, and by creating more enabling environments, these persons will be empowered to contribute to Jamaica’s development without prejudice.